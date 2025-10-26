FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana injures Nawazuddin Siddiqui, breaks his...; latter reveals 'he hit me and...'

Nawazuddin recently shared insights into the incident, giving a glimpse of the camaraderie and behind-the-scenes dynamics on set. That’s when Nawaz revealed that Ayushmann had to hit him multiple times in a scene, and accidentally broke his fake tooth.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 04:06 PM IST

Thamma: Ayushmann Khurrana injures Nawazuddin Siddiqui, breaks his...; latter reveals 'he hit me and...'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes story from the sets of "Thamma", where he and Ayushmann Khurrana starred together. He revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana apologised to him multiple times and also sent flowers as a gesture of goodwill.

Why did Ayushmann apologise to Nawazuddin on Thamma sets

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Nawazuddin shared insights into the incident, giving a glimpse of the camaraderie and behind-the-scenes dynamics on set. That’s when Nawaz revealed that Ayushmann had to hit him multiple times in a scene, and accidentally broke his fake tooth. 

Nawazuddin said, “My experience was terrible! [Laughs] Only because he hit me once and broke my fake tooth. But to his credit, he was very apologetic. He even sent flowers to my house—more than he’s ever sent his wife, apparently.” To this, Ayushmann added, “Yes, it’s true! I apologised a thousand times. I had to hit him fifty times in the film, and just once, it connected. Thankfully, it was a fake tooth! But on a serious note, having a lead actor who creates a positive and collaborative set environment makes a huge difference. Everyone performs better.”

Despite the mishap, the two actors had a great working relationship, with a relaxed and friendly atmosphere on set.  “Our film is actually light-hearted in tone. Yes, it has the emotional weight of a love story, but it’s filled with comedy, action, and quirk—especially Nawaz bhai’s character! Off-camera, we had a very relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It was my first time working with him, and I was keen to understand his process and his journey. When you're working with a generous co-actor like him, it elevates your own performance. There’s a natural comfort, and that brings out the best in scenes,” said Ayushmann. 

About Thamma

Besides Nawazuddin and Ayushmann, “Thamma” also features Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal. Set in an imaginative world, the film follows a dedicated historian who delves into ancient manuscripts, uncovering hidden truths about local vampire legends as mysterious supernatural forces start to emerge. The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, was released in theatres on 21 October 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)

