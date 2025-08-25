Thama actor Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy hits you can't miss, from Badhaai Ho to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Why did Union minister ask Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to skip Dussehra festivities? Details here
With Ayushmann Khurrana teaming up with Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming horror-romance Thama, here are seven crowd-pleasing comedies that showcase his timing and charm.
Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana's breakout as a lovable Delhi boy whose 'unusual' job turns his life upside down; smart, cheeky, and taboo-tackling. He even snagged Filmfare’s Best Male Debut for it.
Badhaai Ho
A late-pregnancy bombshell in a middle-class family leads to delicious awkwardness and heart. The film won the National Award for Best Popular Film.
Bala
A satirical, feel-good ride about premature balding and beauty biases; funny, punchy, and surprisingly tender.
Dum Laga Ke Haisha
A 90s-set small-town romance where an arranged marriage grows into real partnership, gentle humuor with a big, winning heart.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
A sweet, quirky triangle in Uttar Pradesh; Ayushmann Khurrana shines as the prickly printer with a plan. A critical and commercial success with Filmfare wins.
Dream Girl 2
Chaos reigns as Ayushmann’s cross-dressing alter ego returns, fueling laugh-out-loud misunderstandings and a Rs 140-crore global haul.
Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
A bold rom-com that treats erectile dysfunction with wit and warmth; classic Ayushmann: taboo topic, mainstream laughs.