Thama actor Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy hits you can't miss, from Badhaai Ho to Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

With Ayushmann Khurrana teaming up with Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming horror-romance Thama, here are seven crowd-pleasing comedies that showcase his timing and charm.

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana's breakout as a lovable Delhi boy whose 'unusual' job turns his life upside down; smart, cheeky, and taboo-tackling. He even snagged Filmfare’s Best Male Debut for it.

Badhaai Ho

A late-pregnancy bombshell in a middle-class family leads to delicious awkwardness and heart. The film won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Bala

A satirical, feel-good ride about premature balding and beauty biases; funny, punchy, and surprisingly tender.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

A 90s-set small-town romance where an arranged marriage grows into real partnership, gentle humuor with a big, winning heart.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

A sweet, quirky triangle in Uttar Pradesh; Ayushmann Khurrana shines as the prickly printer with a plan. A critical and commercial success with Filmfare wins.

Dream Girl 2

Chaos reigns as Ayushmann’s cross-dressing alter ego returns, fueling laugh-out-loud misunderstandings and a Rs 140-crore global haul.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

A bold rom-com that treats erectile dysfunction with wit and warmth; classic Ayushmann: taboo topic, mainstream laughs.