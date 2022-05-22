Thalapathy67: Vijay teams up with Master, Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next

Vijay with Lokesh

After the disappointing Beast with Nelson, Vijay teams up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next film. Vijay's upcoming film tentatively titled #Thalapathy67 will be Vijay's second collaboration with Lokesh after Master (2021). Director Kanagaraj confirmed the project at Behindwoods Gold Medals award night. He further confirmed that his film will be the perfect mixture of mass and class.

Currently, Vijay is also shooting for #Thalapathy66 with the director Vamsi Padipelly, and Rashmika Mandanna. Pushpa The Rise star talked about her shooting experience with Vijay. While speaking to TOI, Rashmika said, "Sir's energy was such and I didn't have to be shy or scared. I didn't want to just stand there and smile. I told him that I would be doing this and actually took his drishti. He was surprised and all of us laughed it off."

Earlier in April, Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar also agreed with Beast's negative response. Chandrasekhar criticised director Nelson for his lack of understanding of the subject and a proper screenplay. As per the report of Indian express, Chandrasekhar told Thanthi TV that Beast was made solely relying on Vijay's stardom. He further criticised Nelson by saying that young filmmakers "Deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making. They also somehow achieve good results with the second film. When they begin to get the projects of big superstars, these young filmmakers begin to think, ‘now that we have dates of these heroes, we can make movies whichever way we want."

Beast revolves around RAW agent Veeraraghavan, and Vijay's father further pointed out the subject needed proper research. "You need to take time to study about all these things. You can’t just rush into a project because you’ve got dates from a star hero. A good screenplay will immerse audiences into a story and this was missing in this film.”