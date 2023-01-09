Search icon
Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu's Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions to release on THESE dates

The Hindi and Telugu dubbed versions of Varisu will not release alongside the original Tamil version on January 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Varisu/File photo

The action family drama Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, will release in theatres worldwide on January 11 in its original Tamil language. However, its dubbed Telugu version Vaarasudu and the dubbed Hindi version will not hit the theatres on the same date.

The dubbed Hindi version, which is also titled Varisu, will be released on January 13. The Goldmines Telefilms, who are presenting the Hindi dubbed version along with the producer Dil Raju, unveiled the Varisu Hindi trailer on Monday, January 9. Thus, Thalapathy Vijay's film will clash at the box office with Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Radhika Madan's crime caper Kuttey.

Vaarasudu will hit the theatres on January 14 because two big Telugu films, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya are scheduled to release on January 12 and January 13 respectively. Dil Raju, who owns the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, revealed the reason in the film's press meet in Hyderabad on Monday.

As quoted by IndianExpress.com, the producer said, "We are releasing Vaarasudu on January 14. The Tamil version will release worldwide on January 11. The decision for the release of Vaarasudu was taken after having discussions with industry bigwigs. Although the Telugu version will be released a few days later, I have confidence in the film’s success."

He continued, "There will be no problem when we release a movie that is going to be a super hit. We also have the belief that the audience will wait for good cinema. The main reason to release our film on January 14 is we have Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy on January 12, and on the 13th, Waltair Veerayya’s release. My main intentions are these movies should release first and our big Telugu stars should get theatres everywhere."

Meanwhile, the original Tamil version Varisu will clash with another Tamil biggie, the Ajith Kumar-starrer bank heist action thriller film Thunivu at the global box office on January 11.

READ | Thunivu director H Vinoth breaks silence on Ajith Kumar film's box office clash with Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu

top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
