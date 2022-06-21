Thalapathy Vijay to star in film produced by MS Dhoni, cricketer to make cameo?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-Thalapathy Vijay/File photo

After the box office failure of Beast, it seems that Thalapathy Vijay is set to bring cheer to his fans with back-to-back announcements of his upcoming films on his 48th birthday on June 22. The details of Thalapathy 66 will be unveiled at exactly 6:01 PM on June 21, a day ahead of his birthday.

The official announcement of Thalapathy 67, which unites Vijay with his Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj, is also expected to happen on the actor's special day. But, the biggest surprise could be Thalapathy Vijay collaborating with Thala aka Mahendra Singh Dhoni for one of the actor's upcoming films.

It is being reported that the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman will be producing either Thalapathy 68 or Thalapathy 69 and he is also rumoured to be making a cameo in the film. Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, had launched Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited in 2020 and the couple wants to establish themselves as leading producers in Kollywood aka the Tamil film industry.

For the unversed, Dhoni and Vijay had met in August 2021 at Gokulam Studios in Chennai where the cricketer was shooting for an advertisement and the superstar actor was shooting for Beast. Their photos had set the internet on fire with fans of both the celebrities going berserk over this epic meet.



Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has plans to include Vijay in his own cinematic universe which he has started with his latest blockbuster Vikram. The Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer follows the timeline of his 2019 hit film Kaithi and it is being reported that his film with Vijay will be part of the same universe.

Reacting to the same, the ace filmmaker said in a recent interview that he will let everyone later if Thalapathy 67 is a stand-alone film or part of his cinematic universe. Without revealing anything else, he added that it is an intense action movie made on a script close to his heart.