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Thalapathy Vijay to convince Trisha Krishnan to join TVK via Trichy by-polls? Jana Nayagan actor likely to retain Perambur seat

As Thalapathy Vijay stakes claim to become the next Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, reports suggest that Trisha Krishnan could step into politics with his party TVK by contesting the Tiruchirappalli East bypoll, a seat the Jana Nayagan actor is expected to vacate while retaining Perambur.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 06, 2026, 11:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Thalapathy Vijay to convince Trisha Krishnan to join TVK via Trichy by-polls? Jana Nayagan actor likely to retain Perambur seat
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan
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Tamil cinema icon Thalapathy Vijay has stormed into politics with a headline-making debut, as his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest force in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Winning 108 seats in the 234-member House, TVK now sits just 10 short of the majority mark. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two constituencies he secured - Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur, his party's effective tally stands at 107. In a crucial boost, five Congress MLAs, despite contesting as part of the DMK-led alliance, have extended their support to TVK, bringing Vijay closer to the magic number. On Wednesday, the actor-turned-politician met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Chennai to stake claim to form the government, and has reportedly been asked to return with 118 MLAs.

Trisha Krishnan to join Vijay's TVK?

As the high-stakes political drama unfolds, buzz is also growing around Vijay's personal life, with reports suggesting that his rumoured partner, actress Trisha Krishnan, may soon step into politics and join TVK. According to the electoral rules, the Jana Nayagan actor cannot retain both the seats he won in the elections and must vacate one within 14 days, triggering a bypoll. Sources indicate that Vijay is inclined to hold on to Perambur, where his winning margin is nearly double and the constituency's proximity to the state secretariat adds strategic advantage. This makes Tiruchirappalli East the likely seat he will give up. There's growing buzz that Vijay and TVK leaders are keen to field actress Trisha Krishnan from the vacated seat. However, with no prior political experience, she is reportedly hesitant about taking the plunge into politics.

Vijay and Trisha's rumoured relationship

Rumours about Vijay and Trisha being in a relationship have circulated for years, largely due to their popular on-screen pairing in films like Ghilli (2004), Thirupaachi (2005), Kuruvi (2008), and Leo (2023), and their off-screen camaraderie. The buzz intensified after they attended a wedding reception together in Chennai in March 2026, just a few days after Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed for a divorce, seeking to end their 27-year marriage. Vijay had tied the knot with Sangeetha in 1999 and they share two children, son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha. Despite the intense speculation, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed rumours about their relationship. However, the actress did visit Vijay's Chennai home on Monday, the day election results were declared, to personally congratulate him and join in the family celebrations. The occasion was doubly special, as it also coincided with Trisha’s birthday.

READ | RB Choudary death: TVK chief Vijay, Dhanush, Suriya, Mammootty, Vikram, Siddharth pay last respects to legendary producer

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