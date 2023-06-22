Search icon
This superstar started his career with salary of just Rs 500, now is India's highest-paid actor, charges Rs 200 crore

This Tamil superstar, who celebrates his birthday today (June 22), is India's highest-paid actor charging Rs 200 crore per film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, India's highest-paid actor

The phrase ‘India’ highest-paid actor’ usually conjures up images of names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or even Akshay Kumar. If you say that the actor is not from Bollywood but from down south, people might guess names likeRajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, or Prabhas. While all of them are good guesses, none of these are the correct answer. With his upcoming film Leo, Tamil superstar Vijay has become the highest-paid Indian actor, and it has been quite a journey for him.

Thalapathy Vijay the highest-paid Indian actor

It was reported in May this year that Vijay – commonly referred to by his fans as Thalapathy Vijay – has charged a whopping sum of Rs 200 crore for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo. This means he has surpassed the Rs 100-150 crore fee charged by the likes of the Khans, Prabhas, and Rajinikanth for their most recent films. Aamir Khan had once raked in Rs 275 crore for Dangal but has since lowered his fees. The Rs 200-crore payday, while unverified, makes Vijay the highest-paid star in the country.

Thalapathy Vijay’s first salary

But the going wasn’t always this sweet for Vijay. Son of Tamil filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, Vijay started his career in films as a child actor in the 80s. His first film was the 1984 release Vetri, which was directed by his father. In an interview in 2017, Chandrasekhar revealed that the 10-year-old Vijay was paid Rs 500 for his performance in the film by actor-producer PS Veerappa. Vijay went on to appear as a child actor in various films through the 80s before transitioning to lead roles as an adult in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu.

Thalapathy Vijay net worth

Through the 90s, Vijay attained popularity with films like Love Today and Poove Unakkaga. But it wasn’t until the 2000s that he gained stardom. It was the 2003 blockbuster Ghilli that propelled him on the road to stardom. He followed it up with hits like Pokkiri (2007), Kaavalan (2011), and Nanban (2012). From 2012 onwards, with mega hits like Thuppakki, Mersal, Sarkar, and Bigil, he continued to breal box office records, establishing himself as the number one star in Tamil film industry ahead of names like Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. According to GQ, as of 2022, Vijay’s net worth is $56 million (over Rs 450 crore), making him one of the richest actors in the country.

