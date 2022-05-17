Search icon
Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast gets trolled after IAF pilot questions fighter jet scene

Criticising the authenticity of the scene in Beast, a retired IAF pilot tweeted, "I have so many questions". The clip has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2022, 10:11 AM IST

@sajaniaf/Twitter

The Tamil action film Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hedge in the leading roles, was released in cinemas to a negative response from the audience and the critics on April 13. The film has been gaining some traction after it premiered on Netflix in the five languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil on May 11.

Group captain Sivaraman Sajan, now retired from the Indian Air Force, took to his Twitter and shared a small clip from the film featuring Vijay, who stars as RAW agent Veera Raghavan, is seen flying his fighter jet which is bombarded with enemy missiles from different angles and yet he escaped easily as the missiles crash with each other. Along with sharing the clip, he wrote, "I have so many questions….".

Now, the Twitterati have started trolling the makers of the film for a scene with Vijay flying a fighter jet after an IAF pilot has questioned its authenticity. Another war veteran Major Amit Bansal replied to Sajan's tweet and wrote, "What was this???????? my brain is numb... Can not think further... all logic has gone in the drain...".

A Twitter user reshared the video and wrote, "After Bigil, Beast joins the list to spoil his name and fame. It’s high time that Vijay should concentrate more on how the “over the top" nature scenes will be delivered and logical issues in story". Another Twitterati has trolled the film and written, "Need to wash my eyes with acid" and added three crying faces emojis.
 

Apart from Vijay and Pooja, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production company Sun Pictures.

