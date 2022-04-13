Thalapathy Vijay starrer Beast full movie leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, other torrent sites

Thalapathy Vijay starrer 'Beast' is the latest victim of piracy sites. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial which was released in the theatres today opened to mixed reviews from critics and the cinemagoers.

While advance booking raised expectations for a great box office opening for Beast, the fate of the film in the coming days is likely to depend on reviews and word of mouth, which at the moment doesn't seem to favour the film, except for the audience lauding Thalapathy Vijay's performance.

Meanwhile, as per a report in bollywoodlife.com, Beast has become the latest victim of piracy and the movie has been leaked online on various torrent sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, among others.

The film industry as a whole has been dealing with the issue of piracy but there hasn't been much relief.

READ: Beast movie review: Netizens upset with director Nelson Dilipkumar for wafer-thin plot

Reportedly, as soon as Beast leaked online, Thalapathy Vijay's fans took to social media to urge fans to not encourage piracy and go and watch the film in theatres.

However, the report in bollywoodlife.com also suggests that several other media reports have claimed that the news of Beast getting leaked is a rumour.

Beast is not the film first that has fallen victim to piracy. Earlier, films such as Attack, Radhey Shyam, RRR, Valimai have also been a target of torrent sites.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, apart from Thalapathy Vijay, 'Beast' also stars Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles.

(Note: DNA does not promote piracy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films/TV shows)