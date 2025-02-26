Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, is all set to take the world by storm, and the superstar's fans are in awe of Jr Vijay's rare appearance.

Thalapathy Vijay has a massive fan following in India, particularly in Tamil cinema. Every time his film was released, audiences flocked to the theatres to get a glimpse of their idol. When a star is worshipped to such an extent, imagine how people will look upon his son.

On February 25, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay made a rare public appearance, and his glimpse went viral in no time. Jason Sanjay recently attended the wedding reception of PMK's (Pattali Makkal Katchi) honorary president GK Mani's grandson in Tamil Nadu. A video of Sanjay arriving at the venue was shared on the internet it spread like wildfire. Sanjay is seen congratulating the newlyweds on the stage, and he also gets felicitated with a shawl and a garland from GK Mani's family members. Vijay's fans are in awe of Sanjay for resembling the simplicity and mannerisms of his star father.

On the work front, Jason Sanjay will soon be making his directorial debut under Lyca Productions. The untitled film will be led by Sundeep Kishan and the pre-production has already started. The movie is expected to go on floors this year.

In August 2023, Lyca Productions took to their Twitter and shared interesting news for Vijay’s fans. Sharing a picture with Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay, the production house wrote, “We are beyond excited & proud to introduce #JasonSanjay in his Directorial Debut We wish him a career filled with success & contentment carrying forward the legacy!”

Why did Jason Sanjay choose filmmaking over acting?

Jason Sanjay was featured in Vijay’s 2009 hit Vettaikaaran. Helmed by B. Babusivan, the movie also starred Anushka Shetty. Jason made a special appearance in his father’s movie. Reportedly, Thalapthy Vijay earlier told the media that his son Jason had already received multiple offers but he rejected them to pursue filmmaking. On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in his last film Jana Nayagan. The release date of the film hasn't been announced yet.