Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' will only release in theatres on Diwali or Pongal, confirms producer

'Master', featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, will release in theatres only, confirmed producer Xavier Britto. The news broke the internet, as Thalapathy fans were overexcited on hearing that the movie will be waiting its theatrical release only for fans.

While Xavier Britto, producer of 'Master', confirmed the news to a magazine, various other journalists also broke the news on Twitter. "#XavierBritto: #Master will definitely release first in theaters only, for #ThalapathyVijay fans to celebrate. However late it gets; either Diwali or Pongal, based on the #coronavirus. It will surely be different from his other films. The producer calls #Thalapathy, Mr. Cool," tweeted Kaushik LM.

He also tweeted another excerpt from the interview. Xavier Britto spoke about Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay and whether the son wants to follow his daddy's footsteps. Britto denied the news and said that Jason is more interested in direction. Kaushik shared, "#XavierBritto: #JasonSanjay is interested in direction. He's studying in Canada currently. I and #ThalapathyVijay haven't discussed abt making him act; I don't know whether he's even interested in acting!"

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Master' features Vijay in the role of a college professor. Vijay Sethupathi plays the antagonist in the movie, while Malavika Mohanan is expected to play Vijay's love interest. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a pivotal role.