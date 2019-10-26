Thalapathy Vijay's 'Bigil' beats Bollywood Box Office numbers, all shows nearly housefull in Mumbai

Actor Vijay and his fans have proven his star power, yet again. The actor, more fondly called Thalapathy, has been winning hearts and Box Office numbers for his latest release Bigil. The movie has been enjoying great success on its opening day.

Surprisingly Vijay's Bigil is performing better than even Hindi movie releases like Housefull 4, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh. Although Housefull 4 had a good opening, the movie suffered a little loss towards the evening shows because of pre-Diwali festvities. That, however, barely affected the Box Office collections of Bigil.

Vijay starrer Bigil went on to become nearly housefull in Mumbai all across, including in multiplex chains. The movie also worked overseas and is the sixth highest opening Hindi film in UK, while it is the eight highest opening Hindi film in France.

Confirming the same, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Tamil film #Bigil is doing excellent biz in #Mumbai... It's heartening to see full/nearly full shows at a leading multiplex chain... The 'dull' pre-#Diwali phase is *not* affecting this biggie at all... Bravo, Team #Bigil."

He also added, "#Tamil film #Bigil - Day 1... #USA: Superb start. Data later. #Australia: A$ 171,887 [83.06 lakhs]. Debuts at No 6. #UK: £ 109,112 [99.15 lakhs]. Some screens yet to report. Debuts at No 8. #France [admissions]: Thu 1973, Fri 5079. Total: 7052. @comScore "

See his tweets here:

Bigil is directed by Atlee. The movie sees Vijay in two-three shades. He is seen as an old goon Rayappan, a younger and fairly violent man Michael and Bigil the football star. Thalapathy 63 aka Bigil has been receiving great reviews from the audiences.