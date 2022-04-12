Thalapathy Vijay's Beast becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022 ahead of release? Find out

It seems like Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' is already making records. All set for a massive release on April 13, the advance bookings for Thalapathy Vijay's Beast seems to be impressive not just in India but also worldwide. Apart from that, ahead of the film's release, a feat that Vijay starrer has already achieved is that it has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, ahead of its release, Thalapathy Vijay's Beast has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022, courtesy of advance booking we are presuming.

"#Beast Australia A$300K pre-sales already..#Thalapathy @actorvijay's Highest Day 1 loading and already 2022's Highest grossing Tamil movie," read Ramesh Bala's tweet.

READ: Beast FIRST movie review out: Thalapathy Vijay is 'razor-sharp' in 'slick action-thriller'

Meanwhile, a tweet from film distributor Ahimsa Entertainment dished out details of how the advance bookings for the premiere shows of Beast were performing in the USA.

"#Beast USA:

- Biggest ever release for #ThalapathyVijay

- Grand premiere shows for fans

- Tamil: 360 locations, Telugu: 186 locations

- Highest premiere gross for #Vijay," the tweet read.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also pointed out in one of his tweets that Beast is all set for a massive opening on April 13.

Check out the tweets below:

#Beast Australia A$300K pre-sales already..#Thalapathy @actorvijay 's Highest Day 1 loading and already 2022 's Highest grossing Tamil movie.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 11, 2022

#Beast USA:

- Biggest ever release for #ThalapathyVijay

- Grand premiere shows for fans

- Tamil: 360 locations, Telugu: 186 locations

- Highest premiere gross for #Vijay



Buy your tickets https://t.co/KYkytsIx6l



USA release by @Hamsinient & #AhimsaEntertainment pic.twitter.com/4yChCq0qyR — Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) April 12, 2022



Beast is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Sun Pictures. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal, Beast releases on April 13, 2022. It will be released by UFO Moviez in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on the same day across North India.