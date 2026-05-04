Thalapathy Vijay's parents make first statement as TVK heads for historic win in Tamil Nadu elections 2026: 'He is going to be Chief Minister'

Making a remarkable electoral debut, superstar Vijay, through his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu, leading in 110 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu elections 2026.

With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) poised to become the single largest party in Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy Vijay's father and former director, S A Chandrasekhar, on Monday looked back at his son's journey to become the Chief Minister hopeful today. Chandrasekhar, who had helped launch his son's career as a child artist in the 1980s, said that for the last 30 years Vijay had hoped to "do something for Tamil Nadu," with his efforts culminating in a stunning debut electoral performance in the state.

"I am motivated. As a human, you should not only be an artist, you should have some social thinking. For last 30 years, he (Vijay) had something in his mind, that he has to do something for Tamil Nadu, slowly he has developed. Today he is going to be Chief Minister," Chandrasekhar told ANI. In the last two years, since the launch of his party in 2024, Vijay has been confident about becoming Chief Minister, Chandrasekhar said, adding, "In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic and the faith that I will come as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. I'm appreciating that attitude. As a leader, his boldness is that I will stand on my own legs with no alliance. I think it's a historical success, a historical victory for Vijay."

Vijay's father also said that the connect his son was able to make with the public also played a big role, with everyone treating him like their own son, grandson or brother. "Tamil people loved him, not only as a leader. Every lady treats him like his own son, people treat him like their own brother. Sixty-year-olds consider him a grandson, he has developed that relationship with the public," he said.

From a father who launched the film star's career in 1984 by casting him in Vetri, Vijay had made his debut as the main lead with Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. Throughout his career, Vijay has shown discipline and willingness to work hard, according to his father. "It was my duty, as a father, (to launch Vijay's career). I have done, but he has come up with his own talent, own trial. Hardwork, discipline, here in Tamil industry, no director or producer will say wrong things about him, they will appreciate him. They will appreciate his punctuality, his hardwork," he said.

Meanwhile, Vijay's mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar also expressed joy, saying "I am so happy", as her husband quipped, "She is not only his mother. She is the first fan of Vijay. She is so happy." Vijay's cousin too highlighted how he has been an enegetic person, and expressed confidence in him doing right by the people. "He is a young and energetic person and everyone in Tamil Nadu is expecting that the biggest change through him and definitely we believe that he can do the best among everybody," she told ANI.

Thalapathy Vijay, who emerged as the biggest highlight of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has stunned the state's 'Dravidian' parties, signalling the dawn of a new political era. Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay, through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has established himself as the true "Jana Nayagan" of Tamil Nadu, leading in 110 constituencies. Although still short of the halfway mark of 118 seats, Vijay is likely to get support from smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances.

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate. The party workers also celebrated outside the party's headquarters in Chennai today as latest trends showed the party poised to emerge as the single-largest party. (With inputs from ANI)

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