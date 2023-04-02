Vijay joins Instagram, actor's first post gets one million likes in an hour

Vijay's first Instagram post

On Sunday, April 2, South actor Vijay joined on Instagram. Within an hour of his Insta debut, Vijay got a million followers. Vijay welcomed his fans by sharing his photo. Vijay looked charming in a black jacket with a white tee. The salt-and-pepper look added more value to his latest look. Vijay shared the photo and greeted his fans, "Welcome Nanbans and Nanbis."

Here's the photo

As soon as Vijay shared the photo, several netizens celebrated their favourite idol Insta debut. A user exclaimed, "Annaaaa" Another user wrote, "U are not only a person..... U are an emotion....Anna.... Love uh thalapathy." A netizen wrote, "Looks like @actorvijay has finally caught the Instagram bug and we're loving it." Another netizen recalled the dialogue of his hit film Master, "They call me master." One of the users wrote, "You are an angel."

Among the famous instagram handles, Suriya has 6.3 million followers, Rajinikanth has 946K followers, Dhanush has 5.6 million followers, KGF star Yash has 13.8 millon followers, Ram Charan has 13.8 million followers, Jr NTR has 5.9 million followers, and Prabhas has 9.4 millon followers. Allu Arjun has a strong Instagram family of 20 million followers, whereas Samantha Ruth Prabhu has 25.6 million followers.

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagraj's action thriller Leo. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in his Tamil debut and reunites Vijay and Trisha Krishnan for the first time in over a decade. Over the last two days, the film’s production house Seven Screen Studio has made a number of other casting announcements, including Priya Anand, Arjun, and Mansoor Ali Khan. The film will be released in theatres on October 19.