Jyotika reacted to a netizen's comment who drew comparison between Thalapathy Vijay and her husband Suriya. However, she later deleted the reaction.

Actress Jyotika is in the news, not for her work, but for her recent social media activity. The actress, who will soon be seen in the series Dabba Cartel, recently reacted to a netizen's comment, who compared his star husband Suriya with another popular Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. Her reaction went viral, and soon after realising it, she deleted it.

In her recent post, a netizen wrote, "Thalapathy Vijay is better than your husband (Suriya)." Jyotika didn't overreact, and took it as a joke. She replied with a laughing emoji. However, netizens noticed Jyotika's reaction, and soon she also realised that her reaction didn't come across lightly. Thus she deleted the comment. However, the damage was done. A few Instagram users continued the comparison, writing, “Pradeep Ranganathan is better than your husband Suriya” and “Truth is, Vijay is better than your husband and your husband’s brother. First, tell them to beat the Dragon and Love Today collections.”

Jyotika's honest reaction to Suriya's last dud- Kanguva

Suriya was last seen in the pan-India actioner Kanguva. The film was among the most-anticipated releases of 2024. However, when released, the film received mixed to negative reactions. Even Jyotika didn't shy away from criticizing Kanguva. Taking to her Instagram, she shared the film's poster and wrote, "I pen this note as Jyotika and a cinema lover and not actor Suriya's wife - Kanguva - a spectacle in cinema. So proud of you Suriya, for the actor you are and how you dare to dream to take cinema.

She continued, "Definitely the first 1/2 hour doesn’t work and the sound is jarring! Flaws are a part of most Indian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! And it’s just the first 1/2 hour from the whole 3 hrs. But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work and execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema." Before Dabba Cartel, Jyotika was seen in Hindi blockbuster Shaitaan.