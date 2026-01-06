Thalapathy Vijay in BIG trouble ahead of release of his final film Jana Nayagan, CBI summons Tamil superstar for...

CBI has issued a notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay to appear for questioning at the agency headquarters in connection with the Karur stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by the Tamil icon at Karur in September, that left more than 40 people dead.

Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar Vijay, or as he is lovingly called Thalapathy Vijay, is awaiting the release of his final film Jana Nayagan before he plunges full time into politics with his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam that he launched in February 2024. He landed in a huge controversy after a tragic incident at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27 last year, in which over 40 people lost their lives and 60 others were left injured.

Now, more than three months after the shocking event, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has issued a notice to TVK president Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case. The Indian domestic crime investigating agency has already questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in connection with the case. The CBI has now decided to call Vijay, following which it may take a call on filing a charge sheet in the matter. It took over the case from a Special Investigation Team following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede since then.

Meanwhile, apart from Vijay, the Tamil language political action thriller Jana Nayagan also boasts a strong ensemble cast consisting of Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film, directed by H Vinoth, will also be released in the dubbed versions in Telugu as Jana Nayakudu and Hindi as Jan Neta.

Slated to release in the cinemas on January 9, Vijay's 69th and final film will clash at the box office with Prabhas-led Telugu horror comedy film The Raja Saab, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The Maruthi directorial will also release in the dubbed versions in Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, and the dubbed Tamil version will hit cinemas a day later on January 10.

