Thalapathy Vijay in BIG trouble ahead of release of his final film Jana Nayagan, CBI summons Tamil superstar for...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update

Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'

Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery

Birgunj curfew after mosque vandalism: What is driving Nepal's communal faultline?

Noida Metro: NMRC to lease shops at 3 Aqua Line metro stations; check details

UP SIR: Draft voter roll released, UP CEO reveals date of final voter list, what to do if your name is missing?

Why Virat Kohli missed his 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways? Know real reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing names list HERE

India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing n

Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'

Good news for Emily In Paris fans, Netflix takes big step on Lily Collins' show

Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India

Acharya Manish Ji: Leading the Modern Ayurvedic Revolution

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Thalapathy Vijay in BIG trouble ahead of release of his final film Jana Nayagan, CBI summons Tamil superstar for...

CBI has issued a notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay to appear for questioning at the agency headquarters in connection with the Karur stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by the Tamil icon at Karur in September, that left more than 40 people dead.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 04:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Thalapathy Vijay in BIG trouble ahead of release of his final film Jana Nayagan, CBI summons Tamil superstar for...
Thalapathy Vijay summoned by CBI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tamil superstar Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar Vijay, or as he is lovingly called Thalapathy Vijay, is awaiting the release of his final film Jana Nayagan before he plunges full time into politics with his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam that he launched in February 2024. He landed in a huge controversy after a tragic incident at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27 last year, in which over 40 people lost their lives and 60 others were left injured.

Now, more than three months after the shocking event, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has issued a notice to TVK president Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case. The Indian domestic crime investigating agency has already questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in connection with the case. The CBI has now decided to call Vijay, following which it may take a call on filing a charge sheet in the matter. It took over the case from a Special Investigation Team following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede since then.

Meanwhile, apart from Vijay, the Tamil language political action thriller Jana Nayagan also boasts a strong ensemble cast consisting of  Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. The film, directed by H Vinoth, will also be released in the dubbed versions in Telugu as Jana Nayakudu and Hindi as Jan Neta.

Slated to release in the cinemas on January 9, Vijay's 69th and final film will clash at the box office with Prabhas-led Telugu horror comedy film The Raja Saab, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. The Maruthi directorial will also release in the dubbed versions in Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam, and the dubbed Tamil version will hit cinemas a day later on January 10.

READ | Diljit Dosanjh Birthday Special: From singing kirtans at Gurudwaras to performing at Coachella, know about his inspiring journey and massive net worth

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'
Good news for Emily In Paris fans, Netflix takes big step on Lily Collins' show
Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India
Acharya Manish Ji: Leading the Modern Ayurvedic Revolution
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving Russian oil
Birgunj curfew after mosque vandalism: What is driving Nepal's communal faultline?
Birgunj curfew after mosque vandalism: What is driving Nepal's faultline?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement