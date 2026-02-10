Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan to release soon? Producer to withdraw case in Madras High Court against CBFC

Shaan reacts to social media theories about Arijit Singh's retirement from playback singing: 'Just be a little patient'
ENTERTAINMENT
Jana Nayagan, originally scheduled for release on January 9 ahead of Pongal festival, is stated to be Vijay’s last as he prepares to face Assembly polls in April as chief of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) which he founded in 2024.
The producers of actor-turned politician Vijay-starrer movie Jana Nayagan have written to the Madras High Court Registry apprising them of their intent to withdraw the case against the Censor Board, official sources said on Monday. Following a letter submitted by Vijayan Subramanian, counsel for KVN Productions, requesting the registry to permit the petitioner to withdraw the case, the matter has been listed for withdrawal on February 10 before Justice PT Asha, sources added.
By deciding against pursuing the court battle, the film producers have made it clear that they would now await the Revising Committee to give its ruling and act accordingly. The producers had asserted even before, that Censor Certificate was not issued for the film despite effecting changes as per the Censor Board’s diktats.
On January 27, the Madras High Court had set aside the order of a single judge, Justice Asha, directing the CBFC to grant censor certificate to Vijay-starrer Tamil film Jana Nayagan. The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan stated that the single judge should have given time to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for filing counter affidavit. The CJ-led Bench had said that certain references to the Army and religious sentiments required consideration. The bench gave liberty to KVN Productions to amend the prayer and approach the single judge for early hearing of its plea.
The film, originally scheduled for release on January 9 ahead of Pongal festival, is stated to be Vijay’s last as he prepares to face Assembly polls in April as chief of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) which he founded in 2024. Justice Asha on January 9 allowed the petition filed by the producer of the film and gave a direction to the CBFC to grant censor certificate forthwith.
