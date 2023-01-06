Thalapathy Vijay ends his marriage with Sangeetha after 23 years? Here's the truth

Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha

A few days ago there were rumours that Thalapthy Vijay's marriage with Sangeetha has hit a rough patch, and they are heading for divorce. The separation rumours got more fuel after Vijay's wife was absent from the actor's upcoming film, Varisu's music launch, and Atlee's wife Priya's baby shower.

Vijay and Sangeetha got married on August 25, 1999. They are blessed with a son Jason Sanjaya and a daughter Divya. The divorce news of Vijay-Sangeetha left actor fans' nervous. However, there is no truth in it. As per the report of Pinkvilla, a source closer to the actor revealed that Sangeetha is on a vacation with kids, and thus she wasn't present at the said events. The source added, "The rumours of Vijay and Sangeetha’s divorce are baseless. We have no idea how it started." The actor has not given out any official statement about it.

As per the reports, Vijay and Sangeetha first met in 1996. Sangeetha was a die-hard fan of Vijay. Reportedly, Sangeetha flew down to Chennai from the UK, especially to meet him. After meeting Vijay, Sangeetha praised Vijay's performance in Poove Unakkaga. Vijay got impressed with Sangeetha's faithfulness. Master star introduced Sangeetha to his family, and they eventually started liking each other. Later, even their parents accepted their relationship, and they tied the knot in 1999.

On the work front, Vijay will next be seen in the family drama Varisu. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial also stars Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, and Khushbu apart from Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prakash Raj. The film will clash with Ajith Kumar's heist actioner Thunivu. Both films will be the major releases of Pongal. Varisu and Thunivu will release in cinemas on January 11.