Thalapathy Vijay breaks down at RB Choudary’s funeral, consoles Jiiva in heartbreaking viral video

Vijay paid tribute by placing a flower garland on Choudary’s mortal remains and was later seen emotionally consoling actor Jiiva, the late producer’s son.

The South Indian film industry is mourning the loss of veteran producer R. B. Choudary, who passed away in a tragic car accident on Tuesday. The accident reportedly occurred near Joontha village in Rajasthan’s Bewar district.

Following the incident, his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chennai, where several stars from the film fraternity gathered to pay their last respects.

Among those who visited was Vijay, who recently made headlines for his political victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Vijay paid tribute by placing a flower garland on Choudary’s mortal remains and was later seen emotionally consoling actor Jiiva, the late producer’s son.

Vijay paid his last respect to producer R. B. Choudhary pic.twitter.com/EHFQGOVYNa — VTL Team (@VTLTeam) May 6, 2026

Filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar, Vijay’s father, also visited the residence to offer condolences to the grieving family. Several leading actors from the South Indian film industry were present during the emotional gathering. Mammootty arrived to pay homage and support the family during the difficult time.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Director and father of TVK chief Vijay, SA Chandrasekhar arrives at the residence of veteran film producer R.B. Choudary to pay him his last respects.



R.B. Choudary died in a road accident in Beawar, Rajasthan, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/7112OSX1HE — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

Actor Vikram was also seen at the residence, standing in solidarity with the bereaved family and offering his respects. Suriya visited to express condolences and remember the late producer, while Dhanush also arrived to pay his final respects.

Actor Vishal later met Jiiva and was seen comforting him with an emotional embrace as the family mourned the loss of the veteran producer.

Apart from them, actors Sivakarthikeyan and several other members of the South Indian film fraternity also visited the residence to honour R.B. Choudary’s contribution to cinema.