Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Theri, Mersal, Bigil director Atlee shares heartwarming wish for his 'Anna'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar Thalapathy Vijay has turned 52 on Monday, June 22.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar Thalapathy Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on Sunday, with friends, colleagues and fans pouring in wishes on social media. Filmmaker Atlee was among the first to greet Vijay on his special day. Sharing a candid picture of the two on social media, the director wrote, "Happy Birthday Anna @actorvijay." The photo showed Vijay, dressed in black casual wear, smiling as Atlee, also dressed in black, warmly hugged him. Atlee and Vijay share one of the most successful actor-director partnerships in Tamil cinema. The duo worked together on three consecutive blockbuster films - Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019), all of which enjoyed major box office success and received praise from audiences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Vijay, praying for his long and healthy life."Birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru C. Joseph Vijay Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X. Former Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin also wished for Vijay's continuous dedication to public service and well-being."Heartfelt birthday wishes to the honourable @CMOTamilNadu, Thiru. S. Joseph Vijay! I wish you the strength to continue serving the public with joy and physical-mental well-being," he said on X.

This year's birthday celebrations hold special significance for Vijay, who is marking the occasion as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay spent more than three decades in the film industry and built a massive fan following. In 2024, he launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and gradually stepped away from acting to focus on public life. His journey from one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has been closely followed across the state.

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