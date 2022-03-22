Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast', Yash's 'KGF 2', Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey': Clash of the titans at box-office

The release date of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming action-thriller 'Beast' has been announced on Tuesday, March 22. Directed by Nelson and starring Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay, the Tamil film is set to release on April 13. The film will lock horns with Yash-starrer 'KGF Chapter 2' and Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Jersey', which will both hit theatres on April 14.

Sharing the release date of 'Beast', Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "'BEAST' VS 'KGF2' VS 'JERSEY': THE BIGGG CLASH... #Vijay [#Beast], #Yash [#KGF2] and #ShahidKapoor [#Jersey] will battle it out at the ticket counters... Interesting, isn't it?". It is unarguably the clash of the titans as all the three stars have huge fan-following across India and these films are keenly awaited by the audience.

'KGF Chapter 2' is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster 'KGF Chapter 1', the highest-grossing Kannada film of all time that collected approximately Rs 250 crores at the global box office. Apart from Yash, the Kannada period-action film stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj in the leading roles. Initially set to release on October 23, 2020, the Prashanth Neel directorial was pushed ahead to July 16, 2021, before locking its final release date as April 14.



On the other hand, 'Jersey' is itself an official remake of the Telugu blockbuster of the same name that starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath. After the blockbuster success of 'Kabir Singh', the Hindi remake of another Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy', fans are excited to see Shahid in the sports drama that also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid's own father Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. It was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial got postponed to December 31, 2021, and the sudden outbreak of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus again pushed its release date to April 14.