Thalapathy Vijay announces political party; names it Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam

Thalapathy Vijay announces his political party, shares the goal of his new formed party.

A few months before the Lok Sabha Elections, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party on social media. The actor named his party Tamilaga Vetri Kazham.

On Friday, Thalapthy Vijay took to his Instagram and issued a statement announcing his political party. The actor stated that his newly launched party will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and will not support any other party. He said in the statement, "We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for the General and Executive Council Meeting."

The actor added, "We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."