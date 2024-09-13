Thalapathy 69: Vijay unites with KVN Productions for his final film, overwhelmed fans say 'thank you for everything'

KVN Productions shared an emotional video titled The Love For Thalapathy to announce Vijay's final film Thalapathy 69. The project details will be announced on Saturday.

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known simply as Vijay and fondly called as Thalapathy Vijay, will unite with KVN Productions for his final film Thalapathy 69. The production house shared an emotional video titled The Love For Thalapathy on Friday, September 13, featuring Vijay's fans sharing their love for the superstar and how they are excited to watch him on the big screen for one last time.

KVN Productions shared the video on its social media handles with the caption, "We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thankyou Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years. #Thalapathy69 Project announcement drops tomorrow at 5 PM." The details about the final will be revealed tomorrow on September 14.

Vijay fans stormed the comments section and made the video viral within minutes. One of them wrote, "Thank you for everything Thalaiva. It's been one hell of a ride na, I started watching your picture when I was 7. It was Ghilli, I still vividly remember! Time flies indeed", while another added, "The curtains are closing on Thalapathy Vijay’s iconic career - Waiting with a heavy heart for his last movie."

Un ratham en ratham verae illai.. Uthirathil vithaithayae anbin sollai



The Love for Thalapathy

https://t.co/fd7M28fem1



We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way. Thankyou Thalapathy for entertaining us more than 30 years… pic.twitter.com/4TZi7xHErB — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) September 13, 2024

In February 2024, Vijay had launched his political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and announced that Thalapathy 69 will be his final film. A part of his statement read, "Politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Earlier this month, Vijay's The Greatest of All Time or GOAT was released in theatres on September 5. The Venkat Prabhu-dierected sci-fi action thriller, announced as Thalapathy 68, is currently wreaking havoc at the box office. As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 178 crore net in India and Rs 340 crore worldwide in its first eight days.

READ | Meet actor, who refused Karan Johar film, was 'blacklisted' from industry; then debuted in Rs 200-crore hit, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.