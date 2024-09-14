Thalapathy 69: Vijay is 'torch bearer of democracy' in his final film, movie to be directed by...

In the final film of Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil superstar has become the 'torch bearer of democracy' and his fans are going gaga over the film's update.

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, currently titled Thalapathy 69 will be the final film of the Tamil superstar, and the makers have made a grand announcement of the film. In the upcoming film, Vijay has turned into a messiah, the 'torch-bearer of democracy'.

The producers of Thalapathy 69 dropped a new poster of the film, revealing crucial details about the film. Thalapathy 69 will be directed by H Vinoth (who directed Ajith Kumar in Valimai) with music from Anirudh. The film is scheduled for October 2025.

Sharing the poster of the film, KVN Productions wrote, "We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial. Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay. The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025."

As soon as the post was shared, several fans of Thalapathy Vijay declared it an 'all-time blockbuster'. A netizen wrote, "The Last Dance. Please include Nee Yaaro song from Kaththi during the end credits." Another netizen wrote, "AnilRudh+Thalapathy absolutely a GOAT combo." An internet user wrote, "A beginning or Ending." Another internet user wrote, "Vijay sir you will have to come and tell us that we will accept everything only if you are leaving the movie @actorvijay."

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, known simply as Vijay and fondly called Thalapathy Vijay, will unite with KVN Productions for his final film Thalapathy 69. In February 2024, Vijay launched his political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and announced that Thalapathy 69 would be his final film. A part of his statement read, "Politics is not a hobby. It's my deepest desire. I want to involve myself completely. Hence, I will complete one more film that I committed to and become a full-fledged politician. This is how I'd pay my debts to the people of Tamil Nadu."

Read: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video copied from this Hollywood hit? Here's what we know