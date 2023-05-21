Thalapathy 68: Vijay officially announces his next film with Venkat Prabhu, fans say 'another blockbuster loading'

Thalapathy 68/Vijay Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay officially announced his next film with the working title of Thalapathy 68 on Sunday, May 21. The actor is teaming up with the filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for the first time. The upcoming film will be produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment and Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music.

Taking to his social media handles, Vijay shared the announcement video in which an unseen person is seen circling the names of all the key persons involved in the project in the crossword puzzle. As soon as the superstar dropped the one-minute-and-eighteen-second clip, it went viral on the internet.

Thalapathy Vijay's fans reacted to the official confirmation of Thalapathy 68 with full enthusiasm. One of them wrote "Another blockbuster loading", while another added, "Dream combo". "Hype is real", read another comment, while one of his fans wrote, "Waiting for see you in theaters Thalaivaa".

Thalapathy 68 is the 25th film produced by AGS Entertainment and will mark the production house's second collaboration with Vijay after their 2019 blockbuster Bigil. The banner told in a statement, "This will be AGS’s biggest film so far. It’ll be an entertainer that will be loved by all audiences. It will boast the best technicians of global standards".

The film will also mark Vijay's reunion with Yuvan Shankar Raja after 21 years since their only collaboration, Pudhiya Geethai hit theatres in 2003. The rest of the details about the cast and crew of Thalapathy 68 will be announced soon, along with the official title. It is set to release in theatres in 2024.

Before the Venkat Prabhu directorial, Vijay will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner Leo, which will arrive in theatres on October 19 this year. Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan also feature in the highly anticipated film.



