Thalapathy 68 titled The Greatest of All Time: First look poster shows Vijay in double role, fans say 'king is back'

Thalapthy Vijay treats fans with the first look poster from his upcoming movie The Greatest of All Time.

Thalapthy Vijay recently impressed fans with his performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. Now, the makers of the actor's next film, Thalapathy 68, have finally unveiled his look and title of the movie. The first glimpse poster of Venkat Prabhu's film has left fans excited for the film.

On Sunday, Thalapthy Vijay took to his Instagram and shared the first look poster from his film, which was tentatively titled Thalapathy 68 and also revealed the title of the film, which is The Greatest of All Time. The poster features Vijay in a double role, with a younger version sharing a fist bump with the older version. Both versions can be seen wearing uniforms with a fighter plane and a parachute in the background. The poster also has a tagline that reads, "Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume light."

Netizens shared their excitement in the comment sections. One of the comments read, "Definitely you are the greatest of all time Anna." Another commented, "perfect title for Thalapthy." Another user wrote, "King is back to slay." Another comment read, "another blockbuster confirmed." Another fan commented, "G.O.A.T in GOAT." Another wrote, "The real GOAT of Indian cinema is here."

The Greatest of All Time is directed by Venkat Prabhu. It marks the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The film also features an ensemble cast of actors including Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. Producer Archana had tweeted about the first look on her X account and said, “Are you ready for #Thalapathy68FirstLook?”

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, Thalapathy 68, now titled The Greatest of All Time is touted to be a film based on time travel wherein Vijay handles a double role, one where he plays a 19-year-old and the other is his older version. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the film’s music while Siddhartha Nuni is the cinematographer. The shooting of the film commenced in October this year, however, the release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Read Shocking! Slipper hurled at Thalapathy Vijay at Vijayakanth's funeral, viral video enrages fans