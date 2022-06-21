Thalapathy 67: Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals if Thalapathy Vijay will be part of his cinematic universe

Lokesh Kanagaraj/Instagram

Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most south-after director in Kollywood aka Tamil film industry after the blockbuster success of his recent release Vikram starring the legendary superstar Kamal Haasan, acting powerhouse Fahadh Faasil and sensational star Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles with Suriya playing a powerful cameo.

Now, the audience is looking forward to his next film with Thalapathy Vijay, which currently has the working title of Thalapathy 67 as it is the 67th film in Vijay's career. There have been several reports stating that Thalapathy 67 will be a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Vikram and Kaithi.

Reacting to the same, the filmmaker said in a recent interview, "I will let everyone know later whether #Thalapathy67 is a stand-alone or will be part of LCU. It will be an intense action movie. It's a script close to my heart", as shared in the tweet by the entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

It is not the first time that Lokesh and Vijay are collaborating together. The actor-director duo delivered one of the biggest hits in the Indian cinema last year with Master starring Thalapathy as JD, a college professor who takes on the mission to reform inmates of the juvenile detention facility. The film saw Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Bhavani.



Meanwhile, a recent Pinkvilla report stated that Vijay would play the character of a gangster in his 40s in Thalapathy 67. "While the film narrative has some flashback sequences featuring the younger version of self, a major chunk of the narration will see Vijay in the 40s. He will be sporting a salt and pepper look. Be prepared, as the film will see Vijay like never before", a source was quoted telling the publication.