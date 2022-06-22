Headlines

Thalapathy 66: On Vijay's birthday, Varisu makers drop second look poster of superstar

Thalapathy 66: Thalapathy Vijay's film has been titled Varisu and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Maker of Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited 66th film, which was tentatively called Thalapathy 66, revealed the film's title with a magnificent poster of the superstar on Tuesday, June 22. The film has been titled Varisu and will hit screens for Pongal 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday.

And now, on the occasion of Thalapathy Vijay's 48th birthday, the makers have treated his fans with a second poster of the superstar from the upcoming film. In the second poster, Thalapathy Vijay is seen lying down casually on the back of what seems like a truck with one hand behind his head, his backpack next to him and a million-dollar smile on his face. The truck is loaded with eatables such as fruits, and vegetables, among other things and the actor, who is surrounded by a few kids, are all gazing into the camera and smiling. 

READ: Thalapathy 66: Vijay starrer gets new title Varisu, first look breaks internet

 

Interestingly, the second poster, just like the title poster has the tagline, 'The Boss Returns'.

Check out the poster below:

The film is being helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film's title Varisu means Successor or Heir in Tamil. Sri Venkateswara Creations, the production house producing the film, tweeted the title look of the film, saying 'The Boss returns as #Varisu'.

The unit of the film, which has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, on May 26 had announced that it had concluded shooting a schedule in which several important sequences for the film had been shot and that they were super excited to start the next schedule soon.

Along with Vamshi Paidipally, Rambabu Kongarapi is co-directing this film. The film has music by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

