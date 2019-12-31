Thalapathy 64 First Look: Vijay gives a blurry and intense look in the first poster of 'Master'

Tamil star Vijay announcing his new film is a festival in itself for his millions of fans. The talented actor had only one release in 2019, titled Bigil in which he had a double role. The film directed by Atlee Kumar also starred Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Now finally Vijay has kickstarted the shoot of his 64th film and fans have been waiting for him to make him an official announcement.

A while back, Vijay took to his Twitter page and shared the first look of Thalapathy 64 and the title too. Yes, the film is called Master and in the first look, the actor is seen giving blurry and intense look while gazing at the camera. He posted the first look with a caption stating, "#Master".

Check it out below:

Along with Vijay, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles.

In the film set against the backdrop of a college, Vijay will be seen playing the role of a college professor. The second poster might also be unveiled by the start of 2020 that is, January 1.

Master is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by XB Film Creators. The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander and he shared the first look with a caption stating, "#Master Gonna be a blast with Thalapathy Vijay sir and the awesome @filmmaker_lokesh Happy 2020 and wishing you all a fantastic decade ahead @jagadishbliss"

Take a look:

Master is likely to hit the screens in Summer 2020.