'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut is spitting image of Jayalalithaa in new look from upcoming biopic

Kangana Ranaut's new look from 'Thalaivi' proves she strikes an uncanny resemblance with J. Jayalalithaa.

It's Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa's 72nd birth anniversary today. To remember the late politician, the makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi unveiled her new look. The photo of Kangana, who is a spitting image of Jayalalithaa in it was shared by her sister Rangoli Chandel on her Twitter page. In the photo, Ms Ranaut is seen donning a white saree with a black and red border. She tied her hair in a neat bun and completed her look with a red vermillion and her pretty smile.

Before that, Rangoli shared the photo of Jayalalithaa in the same attire and look which shows the striking resemblance with Kangana. Chandel tweeted the first photo by writing, "Today is Jaya Amma’s birth anniversary. Remembering #Thalaivi the revolutionary leader".

While she shared Kangana's photo with a caption stating, "Kangana in and as #Thalaivi ... without any prosthetics or any special effects, Kangana looks like Jaya Amma, shocking, a determination can make anything happen #Thalaivi"

Earlier while talking about Jayalalithaa, Kangana had told The Hindu, "She (Jayalalithaa) was a different kind of actor. She was not like me. She was a more a glamorous star... somebody like an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Bollywood. It was a very big challenge to fit into those shoes because I’m not known as a glamorous star."

The talented actor-filmmaker further said, "I do feel that there are similarities. She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels."