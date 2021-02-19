Thalaivi actor Virral Patel gets candid on his journey from behind the camera to being onscreen

From being a producer to acting in a big Bollywood film, Virral Patel’s journey was full of learnings and experiments. Soon to be seen in a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, Virral Patel gets candid on his experiences, inspiration, and his struggle as an outsider.

Here’s what he has to say:-

1) How was your experience of working with Kangana Ranaut?

Working with Kangana is always a great thing, So many things to learn from her when she is on set. First I worked with her as a co-producer and now as an actor. She is always up to discuss the scene to make it look more real.

2) What inspired you to become an actor?

Grew up watching films only so for me acting was a larger-than-life profession since childhood. As an actor, you get a chance to live many different characters in life and for me, that is the fuel of excitement in life.

3) As an outsider, how has your struggle been so far in the industry?

As an outsider Struggle was real and hard, but for me enjoying the process and journey is much more fun than just jump into the outcome. So the struggle was always there to become an actor but dedication, consistency, and belief make the struggle a lot easier.

4) You have worked behind the camera and now you are trying your hands in acting, what have you learned so far?

Working On films behind the camera is a completely different experience than coming to the front. As a Management student, it helped me to do work easier behind the camera, and acting classes, workshops, and practical experiences helped me to do work easier in front of the camera. through this process, I have learned many things about the filmmaking business.

5) What kind of roles you would like to do in the future?

I am always ready for a role that challenges and which motivates me. I’m open for all kind of roles to explore but action and Sci-fi attract me and I am sure will do something in this line very soon.

