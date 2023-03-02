Search icon
#Thalaivar170: Rajinikanth teams up with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, film will release in 2024

#Thalaivar170 will be the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

Superstar Rajinikanth is set to reunite with Lyca Productions for his 170th feature film, the banner said on Thursday. The production house shared the announcement on the occasion of its founder Subaskaran Allirajah's birthday. According to the makers, the currently untitled film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. It will have music by Anirudh and will be produced by Subaskaran.

In a post shared by Lyca Production Twitter, the announcement states, "We are feeling honoured to announce our next association with 'Superstar' @rajinikanth for #Thalaivar170. Directed by critically acclaimed @tjgnan, Music by the sensational 'Rockstar' @anirudhofficial."

The shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of producer GKM Tamil Kumaran and will hit the screens in 2024, the makers added. "Lyca group is extremely happy and honored in associating with Thalaivar Rajinikanth once again after many successful projects. And with all your blessings & wishes, we sincerely believe that this movie would attain all pinnacles bringing joy to all the fans," Lyca Productions said in a statement.

Rajinikanth's previous projects with the production house include 2018's 2.0, the sequel to Enthiran (2010), and Darbar, which was released in 2020. On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer

