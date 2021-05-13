'Thalaivar' Rajinikanth gets his COVID-19 vaccine, daughter Soundarya shares photo

Rajinikanth is the latest celebrity to get his second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. The actor's daughter and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her Twitter page and shared a photo of the veteran superstar getting his second jab. She shared the photo and wrote, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Thumbs up Let us fight and win this war against Coronavirus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe."

A few days back, Rajinikanth completed the filming of his forthcoming film titled 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad and returned home to Chennai. For the uninitiated, owing to COVID-19 risk, fear of his health condition (after kidney transplant) and being on immunosuppressive medication that the superstar backed out of his plans of joining politics officially in December 2020.

In April this year, it was announced that Rajinikanth will be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 by the Government of India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, his upcoming film 'Annaatthe' is directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. The film also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles.

The shooting of the film has been happening in full swing in Hyderabad. Now, the makers are eyeing for a Diwali release this year depending on the COVID-19 situation in the country.