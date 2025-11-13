FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Thalaivar 173: Director Sundar C shockingly opts out of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film; says 'there are moments when...'

Talking about Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Sundar C said, "My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 05:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Thalaivar 173: Director Sundar C shockingly opts out of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film; says 'there are moments when...'
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Sundar C at Thalaivar 173 announcement
In news that has sent shockwaves in Tamil cinema, ace director Sundar C, who was to direct Superstar Rajinikanth's next film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173, has now announced his decision to opt out of the project. On Thursday, Sundar C issued a statement saying he was making the difficult decision to step back from the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances." The film, which was announced last week, had triggered huge excitement as it is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Sundar C, who is among Tamil cinema's finest commercial film directors, in a statement titled "A Heartfelt Note to My Dearest Fans and Well-Wishers", wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173."

The filmmaker added, "This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Thiru. Rajinikanth Avl and to be produced by the illustrious Ulaghanayagan Thiru. Kamal Haasan Avl, was indeed a dream come true for me. In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward."

Sundar C, whose wife is actress and politician Khushbu, further said that although he was stepping away from the opportunity, he would continue to seek the expert guidance of both stalwarts of Tamil cinema. "I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus," he shared.

"Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It means the world to me, and I look forward to creating more memories with you all", the director concluded.

