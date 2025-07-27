TGIKS: Raghav Chadha jokes about wife Parineeti Chopra's manifesting powers, says, 'Will never become Prime Minister...'

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to bring laughter and love in equal measure, as power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha appear for the first time on the show. In a candid interaction, the couple shared insights into their chemistry and camaraderie.

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to bring laughter and love in equal measure, as power couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha appear for the first time on the show. In a candid interaction, the couple shared insights into their chemistry and camaraderie.

The promo for the episode is widely being shared online. It begins with Raghav Chadha walking to the stage barefoot, as Kapil Sharma asks him, "Aapne mannat maangi thi ki Parineeti se shaadi ho jayegi toh nange pair chalke Kapil ke show par jaaunga (Did you vow that if you get married to Parineeti, you will come barefoot?) To which, Raghav laughs and says, "Main backstage baitha tha aur kisi ne mere joote chura liye ( I was sitting backstage and someone stole my shoes).

Next, when Air Hostess Mona (played by Krushna Abhishek) appears, asking for money in exchange for shoes, Raghav Chadha laughs and gives an amusing reply, "Neta ki jeb se paise nikalwana chahte hain (They want to fetch money out of a politician's pocket), leaving the hosts -- Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh -- guffawing.

'Raghav Chadha will never become Prime Minister'

In a light-hearted moment, Raghav shared an anecdote about Parineeti's manifesting powers. "Yeh jo bolti hai uska ultah hota hai (Whatever she says happens in an opposite manner)", said the AAP Rajya Sabha MP. He continued, "She said, 'I'll never marry a politician'".

"Ab main roz subah ise utha ke bolta hoon ki bol Raghav Chadha will never ever become Prime Minister of India (Now, every morning, I wake her up and tell her to say Raghav Chadha will never ever become Prime Minister of India)", he said, leaving everyone laughting.