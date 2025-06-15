Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will appear as the first guest on the fresh season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, set to premiere on Netflix from June 21. Ahead of the premiere, a short clip of the Dabangg actor joking about divorce and alimony has netizens' attention.

The clip begins with Salman Khan sharing his opinions on rising divorce rates. "Pehle log ek dusre ke liye sacrifice karte the, ek tolerance ka factor tha. Ab raat ko ek taang aa jaati hai upar, khaarate liye jaate hain, uske upar divorce ho jaata hai (Earlier, people used to make sacrifices for each other, there was a sense of tolerance. Now, even if a leg comes over during the night, or someone snores, it leads to a divorce]."

As his remarks kept the audience guffawing, the actor jokingly added, "Chhoti si misunderstanding pe divorce ho jaata hai. Aur phir divorce toh chalo ho gaya, voh aadhe paise bhi leke chali jaati hai (Even a small misunderstanding results in divorce. And not just that, after the divorce, she even takes half the money with her)."

Salman's tongue-in-cheek remarks about divorce left Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu in splits. The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their views on the same.

Watch

Salman Khan was last seen in AR Murugadoss's Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi. His next project is a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops that had left more than 15 Indian soldiers dead.

As per an NDTV report, Salman is said to be playing the role of B Santosh Babu, the courageous officer who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation.