Tere Naam 2? Salman Khan's latest look goes viral, fans react: Radhe bhaiya is back'

Salman Khan's striking new buzz-cut look at the Lagaan 25-year celebration went viral, with fans praising his transformation and calling it Tere Naam 2.0. The new look reminds them of Radhe bhaiya.

A special event celebrating 25 years of Lagaan was attended by actor Salman Khan, who once again set social media a buzz. And this time, with a striking new appearance, his transformed look became the biggest talking point among fans.

Salman Khan's new look went viral

Lagaan, a legendary movie celebrating its 25th anniversary at the event, brought together several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While fans were excited to see Salman and Aamir sharing the stage, it was Salman’s fresh makeover that stole the spotlight.

The actor looked tough yet professional with his well-groomed stubble and precise buzz-cut hairdo. Fans speculated that Salman's metamorphosis might be for his new film, reportedly dubbed SVC63, since he also appeared noticeably fitter. Photos and videos from the celebration soon went viral on social media, with fans hailing the actor’s renewed look and fitness.

Netizens reactions

Salman Khan’s striking new look triggered a flood of reactions online, with many fans drawing comparisons to his iconic Tere Naam character, Radhe. Comments such as 'Bhai looks like the real Tere Naam character,' 'RADHE COMEBACK 2026/2027,' and 'Tere Naam 2 release in real life' quickly went viral. Others praised his rugged makeover, calling him 'Gangster Sallu' and the 'Baap of Bollywood.' Some users also added a humorous touch to the discussion, with one comment reading, 'Aishwarya ne pagal kr diya h bhaijaan ko.' The actor’s transformed appearance has undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about celebrity moments on social media.

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About Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman Khan officially announced in March his collaboration with National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. The upcoming project, currently referred to as SVC63, will be produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.