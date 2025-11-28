Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate
ENTERTAINMENT
Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are back together with 'Tere Ishk Mein', the spiritual sequel of the superhit film 'Raanjhanaa'. The film has been released in the theatres on Friday (November 28, 2025), and so are the reviews online. Social media users, who have watched the early shows, have already given their verdict on the micro-blogging site, X, for others to take note before deciding to watch Aanand L Rai's movie. While some online users have heaped praises on 'intense drama' and 'powerful performance', others are disappointed with 'overly-dragged second-half' and 'unimpressive climax'.
An X user wrote, "#TereIshkMeinReview ~ INTENSE and MUST WATCH,#Dhanush and #kirtisanon have given career best performance. #TereIshkMein is a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER as Aanand L Rai goes WILD with raw emotions, superb storytelling, and brilliant performances by the star cast." A second user called movie a disaster, stating, "#TereIshkMeinReview #TereIshkMein #TereIshqMain #Dhanush starrer promotes smoking, hookups, cheating, toxic relationships and normalising couple violence. It’s a #AnandLRai MENTAL fest where he makes the audience go to ICU in hospital. What a SHIT movie. Disaster! #KritiSanon."
"#TereIshkMein The goings-on become bizarre and also messy. The climax fails to work and will leave viewers dazed, as at this point, the film goes on a different tangent. Thankfully, the performances are strong," commented another user.
Check X reviews here:
About Tere Ishk Mein
Tere Ishk Mein is an emotional love saga that follows the life of two lovers. Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar, played by Dhanush. But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart. Besides, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, the film also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayubb, and Prakash Jha. 'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.