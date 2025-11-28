FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...

Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him

Explained: Why India is no longer third-world country despite historical label? Trump's migration freeze sparks debate

BCCI announces India squad for U19 Men’s Asia Cup, THIS CSK star to lead the team, his name is...

Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4 to review progress in bilateral relations at 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Aamir Khan REVEALS last film Dharmendra saw before his death was Sunny Deol’s unreleased…: ‘One of his favourite’

Who is C Sivasankaran? Aircel founder set to buy Ratan Tata's Rs 85 lakh Seychelles Beach Villa for Rs...

Big blow to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, faces massive GST penalty of Rs...; company vows to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life', stays away from Pakistan politics; he lives in....,works as....

Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life'

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate

BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 WC

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'inte

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics

Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...

The film has been released in the theatres on Friday (November 28, 2025), and so are the reviews online. While some online users have heaped praises on 'intense drama' and 'powerful performance', others are disappointed with 'overly-dragged second-half' and 'unimpressive climax'.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are back together with 'Tere Ishk Mein', the spiritual sequel of the superhit film 'Raanjhanaa'. The film has been released in the theatres on Friday (November 28, 2025), and so are the reviews online. Social media users, who have watched the early shows, have already given their verdict on the micro-blogging site, X, for others to take note before deciding to watch Aanand L Rai's movie. While some online users have heaped praises on 'intense drama' and 'powerful performance', others are disappointed with 'overly-dragged second-half' and 'unimpressive climax'. 

An X user wrote, "#TereIshkMeinReview ~ INTENSE  and MUST WATCH,#Dhanush and #kirtisanon have given career best performance. #TereIshkMein is a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER as Aanand L Rai goes WILD with raw emotions, superb storytelling, and brilliant performances by the star cast." A second user called movie a disaster, stating, "#TereIshkMeinReview #TereIshkMein #TereIshqMain #Dhanush starrer promotes smoking, hookups, cheating, toxic relationships and normalising couple violence. It’s a #AnandLRai MENTAL fest where he makes the audience go to ICU in hospital. What a SHIT movie. Disaster! #KritiSanon."

"#TereIshkMein The goings-on become bizarre and also messy.  The climax fails to work and will leave viewers dazed, as at this  point, the film goes on a different tangent. Thankfully, the  performances are strong," commented another user.

Check X reviews here:
 

About Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein is an emotional love saga that follows the life of two lovers. Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar, played by Dhanush. But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn 'entire Delhi' to ashes for his broken heart. Besides, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, the film also stars Mohammad Zeeshan Ayubb, and Prakash Jha. 'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. Producers include Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life', stays away from Pakistan politics; he lives in....,works as....
Meet Kasim Khan, Imran Khan's younger son, who is demanding 'proof of his life'
BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 World Cup could seal his fate
BCCI unhappy with Gautam Gambhir's press conference remarks; failed T20 WC
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...
Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'inte
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand L Rai do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, with Kriti Sanon's convincing sinister act, but...
Tere Ishk Mein movie review: Dhanush, Aanand do UNO reverse of Raanjhanaa, but..
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead of IND vs SA ODI series, his name is..., here's all you need to know about him
Virat Kohli's THIS U-19, ex-RCB teammate picked him up at Ranchi airport ahead o
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement