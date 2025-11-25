FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...

Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names

Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport

Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate as Taliban warns of 'appropriate response'

Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband against whom she has filed domestic violence case, they had four kids but one died due to...

Tere Ishk Mein: From Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing to Aanand L Rai’s return to rooted love stories; five reasons to watch film

When will Ethiopian volcanic ash leave Delhi NCR, Punjab, UP, other parts of India? IMD chief says...

Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays

Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable video of her 'mini version': 'World mein sabse zyada beautiful...', WATCH

Major BLOW to Maoists after killing of commander Madvi Hidma, 15 surrender in Sukhma

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic delays

Move over Bengaluru, this city is now India’s slowest, world’s No. 2 in traffic

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

Major BLOW to Maoists after killing of commander Madvi Hidma, 15 surrender in Sukhma

Major BLOW to Maoists after killing of commander Madvi Hidma, 15 surrender in...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden

In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS

Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Tere Ishk Mein: From Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing to Aanand L Rai’s return to rooted love stories; five reasons to watch film

Tere Ishk Mein, releasing on 28th November in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in Aanand L Rai’s emotional love story with music by A.R. Rahman

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Nov 25, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

Tere Ishk Mein: From Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing to Aanand L Rai’s return to rooted love stories; five reasons to watch film
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Tere Ishk Mein will release in cinemas on 28th November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Romance, when done right, deserves the roar of a packed theatre, where emotions tower over you and heartbreak hits hard through every seat. Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, starring the electric duo of Dhanush and Kriti, brings that soaring intensity back to the big screen. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, this reunion of master storytellers is already creating a storm nationwide, with bookings surging across metros and heartland centres alike. The buzz is unmistakable: audiences everywhere are gearing up for a pan-India experience in scale, soul and storytelling.

Here are 5 reasons why you can’t miss the film:

Dhanush & Kriti Sanon: A pairing built on quiet chemistry

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-25-T143146-155

Few actors convey longing the way Dhanush does. He returns to Rai’s world with a performance that feels lived-in, layered, and haunting. Opposite him, Kriti brings stillness, strength and strong strong-headed character along with calm that meets his chaos. Together, they make love feel unpredictable, fragile, and real.

Director Aanand L Rai back to his Emotional Core

Rai’s best stories live in the space between tenderness and turmoil. With Tere Ishk Mein, he revisits that universe with a deeper sense of reflection. This isn’t a love story that seeks perfection; it seeks truth. Every frame carries the weight of feeling and desire. As Rai and Dhanush team up for the third time after two hits, anticipation for the new film runs high.

Legendary A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Arijit Singh: Music that speaks before words do…

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-25-T143255-055

When A.R. Rahman composes, and Irshad Kamil writes, love finds a new language. The soundtrack of Tere Ishk Mein doesn’t just set the mood; it tells the story. While Rahman’s soundscapes build emotion quietly and Kamil’s lyrics turn heartbreak into poetry, one of the voices that plug in is Arijit Singh’s, bringing depth and soul. Together, the makers have introduced music you don’t just hear, you feel.

Backed by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, Crafted for the Big Screen

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-25-T143329-801

With T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions joining forces, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ blends scale with soul. The film carries the richness of a cinematic experience, stunning visuals, emotional music, and storytelling designed for the theatre.

A Love Story that doesn’t play safe

H3-N2-virus-2025-11-25-T143409-318

At its heart, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is about the cost of feeling deeply. It’s not afraid to show love as messy, consuming, and transformative. In a world of fleeting romances, this one takes its time reminding us that heartbreak can still be beautiful.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 28th November 2025.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'a blessing', they acted in this film, it bombed at box office, earned just Rs...
Mallika Sherawat says working with Dharmendra was 'blessing', they acted in...
Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by govt; check names
Punjab bans sale of liquor, tobacco, other items in 3 cities declared holy by go
Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese authorities at Shanghai Airport for 18 hours; rejected her Indian passport
Who is Prema Wang Thongdok? Arunachal woman who was harassed by Chinese...
Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate as Taliban warns of 'appropriate response'
Pakistan bombs Afghanistan, kills women and children, will tensions escalate?
Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband against whom she has filed domestic violence case, they had four kids but one died due to...
Who is Peter Haag? Celina Jaitly's husband, domestic violence case against him
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion with private indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, manicured garden
In pics: Step inside Prabhas' luxurious Rs 60 crore Hyderabad mansion
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other details - SEE PICS
Tata Sierra 2025 Now Launched: Price in India, design, features and other detail
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's Ram Temple; See PICS
Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan Ceremony: PM Modi hoists sacred saffron flag at Ayodhya's
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
After Ethiopia volcano eruption, these are 5 active volcanoes you must know
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets and more
Inside Gautam Adani’s ultra-luxurious world: Rs 400 crore mansion, private jets
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement