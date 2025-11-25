Tere Ishk Mein: From Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's fresh pairing to Aanand L Rai’s return to rooted love stories; five reasons to watch film

Tere Ishk Mein will release in cinemas on 28th November in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Romance, when done right, deserves the roar of a packed theatre, where emotions tower over you and heartbreak hits hard through every seat. Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein, starring the electric duo of Dhanush and Kriti, brings that soaring intensity back to the big screen. Backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, this reunion of master storytellers is already creating a storm nationwide, with bookings surging across metros and heartland centres alike. The buzz is unmistakable: audiences everywhere are gearing up for a pan-India experience in scale, soul and storytelling.

Here are 5 reasons why you can’t miss the film:

Dhanush & Kriti Sanon: A pairing built on quiet chemistry

Few actors convey longing the way Dhanush does. He returns to Rai’s world with a performance that feels lived-in, layered, and haunting. Opposite him, Kriti brings stillness, strength and strong strong-headed character along with calm that meets his chaos. Together, they make love feel unpredictable, fragile, and real.

Director Aanand L Rai back to his Emotional Core

Rai’s best stories live in the space between tenderness and turmoil. With Tere Ishk Mein, he revisits that universe with a deeper sense of reflection. This isn’t a love story that seeks perfection; it seeks truth. Every frame carries the weight of feeling and desire. As Rai and Dhanush team up for the third time after two hits, anticipation for the new film runs high.

Legendary A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Arijit Singh: Music that speaks before words do…

When A.R. Rahman composes, and Irshad Kamil writes, love finds a new language. The soundtrack of Tere Ishk Mein doesn’t just set the mood; it tells the story. While Rahman’s soundscapes build emotion quietly and Kamil’s lyrics turn heartbreak into poetry, one of the voices that plug in is Arijit Singh’s, bringing depth and soul. Together, the makers have introduced music you don’t just hear, you feel.

Backed by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, Crafted for the Big Screen

With T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions joining forces, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ blends scale with soul. The film carries the richness of a cinematic experience, stunning visuals, emotional music, and storytelling designed for the theatre.

A Love Story that doesn’t play safe

At its heart, ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is about the cost of feeling deeply. It’s not afraid to show love as messy, consuming, and transformative. In a world of fleeting romances, this one takes its time reminding us that heartbreak can still be beautiful.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow present 'Tere Ishk Mein', produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, is an A.R. Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 28th November 2025.