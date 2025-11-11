Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's 10th class certificate goes viral, his marks were...

Chiranjeevi's 10th class certificate mentions his name as 'KSS Varaprasad Rao' as the Mega Star was born as Konidela Siva Shankara Varaprasad in 1955.

Chiranjeevi, an acclaimed Indian actor, philanthropist, and former politician, is celebrated for his remarkable contributions to Telugu cinema. Revered as the "Mega Star," he is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential figures in the history of Indian cinema. The superstar has appeared in over 150 feature films across Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. His acclaimed works include Rudra Veena, Indra, Tagore, Swayam Krushi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Stalin, and Gang Leader.

In May 2024, Mega Star was bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award. He had earlier received the Padma Bhushan in 2006. In September 2024, he was also honoured with the Guinness World Record for being the most prolific actor-dancer in the Indian film industry as he has performed 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years.

Now, a photo of Chiranjeevi's 10th class certificate has gone viral on social media. It shows his name as 'KSS Varaprasad Rao', as the Mega Star was born as Konidela Siva Shankara Varaprasad on August 22, 1955. As his mother was a devoted follower of Hanuman, she advised him to take the screen name 'Chiranjeevi', meaning immortal as Hanuman is believed to be one among the seven Chiranjeevis in Hindi mythology. His viral 10th class certificate doesn't show his marks, just his personal details.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi's next release is Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, in which Nayanthara is the leading lady. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is expected to hit theatres during Pongal 2026 festivities. He also has the much-awaited fantasy actioner Vishwambhara lined up for release next release. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, it also stars Trisha Krishnan and Kunal Kapoor.

READ | Dharmendra got this film after Sunil Dutt rejected it, became overnight star, blockbuster movie ran in theatres for 50 weeks, heroine was not Hema Malini but...