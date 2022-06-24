Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna tests positive for Covid, fans pray for speedy recovery

Nandamuri Balakrishna

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna tests Covid positive with no symptoms, and this is the second time the actor has contracted the virus. The actor's PR team confirmed the news by releasing an official statement on social media. Currently, the actor is under home isolation, and he has requested people who met him in the last two days to get tested. Earlier in August 2021, the Akhanda actor tested positive for Covid.

The statement shared by the team reads, "#NandamuriBalakrishna is tested positive for COVID19 with no symptoms. He is under home isolation following all precautions. He requested the people who met him in past 2 days to get tested and take care. Wishing him a speedy recovery. #NBK."

Here's the post

As soon as the news came out, several of his fans shared their good wishes for the actor and prayed for his speedy recovery. One of his fans wrote, "Get well soon #Balayya come back fast and strong." Another fan wrote, "Get well soon balakrishna babai." One of his followers added, "Get well soon." A netizen added, "Come back strong Balayya...Wishing you a speedy recovery. #NandamuriBalaKrishna garu #Balayya #NBK107." Another netizen added, "#NandamuriBalakrishna garu effect for corona wishing our God for a speedy recovery. And to see you roar again bala babbai jai BALAYYA."

On the work front, Balakrishna was last seen in Akhanda. He will next be seen in #NBK107. The movie is scheduled for this year's release. Nandamuri is the son of the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister NT Rama Rao. In his illustrative carrer, he has done more than 100 films. Ruler (2019), NTR Kathanayakudu, Jai Simha (2018), Dictator (2016), Legend (2014), Simha (2010) are his recent superhits. Balakrishna also earned superstardom by starring in films like Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), Janani Janmabhoomi (1984), Mangammagari Manavadu (1984), Apoorva Sahodarulu (1986), Nari Nari Naduma Murari (1990), Lorry Driver (1990), Aditya 369 (1991).