'Telugu industry gave me respect': Pooja Hegde reveals why she chose South cinema over Bollywood

Pooja Hegde has made a mark for herself in Telugu cinema. Her films like 'Duvvada Jagannadham,' 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,' 'Most Eligible Bachelor' are among the biggest hits of Telugu cinema. After 2019's comedy 'Housefull 4,' Pooja is returning to Hindi films with love-drama 'Radhe Shyam.'

Her upcoming pan- India movie with Prabhas is all set to release next week, and during a group interaction, she answered about her absence in Hindi films to DNA. Hegde said that it was her deliberate attempt to step away from the Hindi belt. "It was my conscious decision which was made even before the release of 'Housefull 4.' I had decided not to films just for the sake of it." Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with 'Mohenjo Daro,' and it was regarded as a dud. The actress discussed it and added, "Honestly saying, I come from a very academically driven family, I have no family connection in films... and when your first film doesn't do well, it's very difficult to get another film. Having said that, I got films after 'Mohenjo Daro,' but it wasn't something that I loved or was excited about." Hegde continued, "At the same time, South films were coming, and they were so interesting... I was excited about it. So, I thought that South is giving me so much respect, so much love, thus I decided to concentrate there."

Even though Pooja expects meatier roles from Bollywood, she did 'Housefull 4' where her character wasn't that interesting. Well, she has her reasons for doing the film. "I did 'Housefull' because of the banner (Sajid Nadiadwala), and I got a chance to work opposite Akshay Kumar, so I'm glad I did it." Pooja also believes that her stint with 'Housefull' help her in getting the lead opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' "Because I did 'Housefull,' I ended up getting 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' Probably, Nadidawala sir liked the way I work. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person... so that could probably be another reason why he signed me."

Pooja always wanted to be an Indian actor, and she does feel that languages have an instant power to connect. "I'm so happy that the Telugu audience has accepted me as one of them, and that's something... I don't want to let go of." Like Prabhas, Pooja is also ready to take up films in different languages, as she wishes to connect with more people.