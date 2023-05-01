Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide hours after sharing heartbreaking final video

Choreographer Chaitanya

Choreographer Chaitanya, known in the Telugu film industry as Chaitanya Master, died allegedly by suicide in Nellore on Sunday. The choreographer, who had risen to fame with his appearance on the reality show Dhee, had shared an emotional video message, purportedly hours before his death. Reports have claimed that Chaitanya took this drastic step to financial hardships and inability to repay some loans he had taken.

Chaitanya’s video message was shared on social media by fans. Speaking in Telugu, the choreographer reportedly apologised to his fans and family. “My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me and ensured I didn’t face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends! I bothered many people, and my apologies to all,” he said, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Chaitanya added, “I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans.”

As the news of his suicide emerged, fans shared tributes onTwitter, calling his death sudden and unexpected. “Rest in peace Chaitanya master, an unexpected one,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “May he find peace. & courage to his family. Rip #chaitanya Master.” Sharing the video, one fan wrote, “This is unexpected #Chaitanya master, suicide isn't a solution, you are such a talented soul yet couldn't understand how you could do this. It needs lot of guts to commit suicide, you could've used that courage to solve your problems. Super angry & sad on your death.”

Chaitanya was in his 30s as per reports. A popular name in the dance circuit in the Telugu-speaking states, he had amassed a sizable fan following after his appearance on Dhee.