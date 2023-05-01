Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide hours after sharing heartbreaking final video

Chaitanya, a popular choreographer who appeared on the dancereality show Dhee, died allegedly by suicide. Trigger warning: The following article contains descriptions of self-harm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide hours after sharing heartbreaking final video
Choreographer Chaitanya

Choreographer Chaitanya, known in the Telugu film industry as Chaitanya Master, died allegedly by suicide in Nellore on Sunday. The choreographer, who had risen to fame with his appearance on the reality show Dhee, had shared an emotional video message, purportedly hours before his death. Reports have claimed that Chaitanya took this drastic step to financial hardships and inability to repay some loans he had taken.

Chaitanya’s video message was shared on social media by fans. Speaking in Telugu, the choreographer reportedly apologised to his fans and family. “My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me and ensured I didn’t face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends! I bothered many people, and my apologies to all,” he said, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Chaitanya added, “I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans.”

As the news of his suicide emerged, fans shared tributes onTwitter, calling his death sudden and unexpected. “Rest in peace Chaitanya master, an unexpected one,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “May he find peace. & courage to his family. Rip #chaitanya Master.” Sharing the video, one fan wrote, “This is unexpected #Chaitanya master, suicide isn't a solution, you are such a talented soul yet couldn't understand how you could do this. It needs lot of guts to commit suicide, you could've used that courage to solve your problems. Super angry & sad on your death.”

Chaitanya was in his 30s as per reports. A popular name in the dance circuit in the Telugu-speaking states, he had amassed a sizable fan following after his appearance on Dhee.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aryan Khan throws starry bash in Mumbai for his brand, poses with singers and models
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Oscars 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Kylie Jenner, check out who attended Vanity Fair afterparty
DND-Faridabad-KMP Expressway to be connected with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Jewar Airport, check routes
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 681 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.