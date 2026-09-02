Telugu art director Anand Sai's son arrested after Hyderabad hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

Telugu cinema art director Anand Sai's son, Sandeep, has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed and another person injured in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Hyderabad.

Sandeep, the son of prominent Telugu cinema art director Anand Sai, has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run case in Hyderabad.

The accident, which took place in the Raidurgam area, left a pedestrian dead and another person injured. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Raidurgam Police confirmed Sandeep's arrest in a statement.

“Raidurgam Police have arrested Sandeep, son of prominent art director Anand Sai, in connection with a hit-and-run case near ORR Rotary under Raidurgam Police Station limits in Hyderabad,” police said, according to ANI.

What happened in the Hyderabad hit-and-run case?

The accident reportedly took place at around 4:15 am on August 31 on the road connecting Nanakramguda ORR Rotary and Khajaguda, opposite Ankura Hospital. According to reports, a pedestrian, believed to be between 30 and 35 years old, was crossing the road towards the hospital when he was hit by an Innova Crysta.

The driver of the Innova, identified as 21-year-old Zaydshah Kadri, along with another person, reportedly tried to take the injured pedestrian to the hospital.

However, while they were travelling towards the hospital, two unidentified vehicles allegedly speeding from Khajaguda towards Nanakramguda ORR Rotary hit them.

The pedestrian died at the spot.

Innova driver injured, Sandeep arrested

Zaydshah Kadri suffered a fracture in his leg during the incident and was admitted to CARE Hospitals in Gachibowli for treatment. During the investigation, police identified Sandeep as one of the accused. He was reportedly driving a Mahindra XUV electric vehicle at the time of the accident.

He was subsequently arrested by Raidurgam Police. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Who is Telugu art director Anand Sai?

Anand Sai is a well-known art director and production designer in Telugu cinema and has worked on more than 50 films. He made his debut with Pawan Kalyan's Tholi Prema in 1998 and became known for creating a replica of the Taj Mahal on a seashore for the film.

Over the years, Anand Sai has worked on films including SS Rajamouli's Yamadonga, Brindavanam, Mahesh Babu's Khaleja, Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa and Gudumba Shankar, and Badrinath.

He also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Art Director for his work in New.