DMK Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Live Updates: NDA leading in 36 seats, INDIA bloc in 23 in early trends

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Prajwal Revanna's result keenly awaited as vote counting begins in Karnataka's Hassan

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winer and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Telugu actress Hema arrested after she fails drug test at...

Additional Commissioner of the CCB said that Hema's arrest was made on the grounds of consumption of narcotic drugs.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 08:58 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Telugu actress Hema arrested after she fails drug test at...
Telugu Actress Hema (Credit: Twitter)
Telugu actress Hema was arrested on Monday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in connection with a rave party case at a farmhouse at Hebbagodi in Karnataka's Bengaluru, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the CCB had earlier issued a notice to eight people including the actress to appear for questioning after 86 out of the 101 attendees of the rave party tested positive for consumption of drugs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KOLLA HEMA (@hemakolla1211)

Chandragupta, Additional Commissioner of the CCB said that Hema's arrest was made on the grounds of consumption of narcotic drugs, giving a false name (as Krishnaveni) and phone number during a raid, prior knowledge about the drugs in the rave party and efforts to mislead investigation by making video statements.

The actress will be produced before a judge at Anekal tomorrow, he said. During the investigation, it was found that all the invitees to the party were from outside the state and hailed from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry.

Last week, Hema released a video and claimed that, “I have not gone anywhere, I am enjoying and chilling at a farmhouse in Hyderabad. Please don’t believe rumours. I don’t know who’s there, it’s fake news that I was at the party.” 

Hema, born as Krishna Veni, is an Indian actress and comedian who acted in more than 250 films as of 2014. She won Nandi Award for Best Female Comedian for her performance in Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam.

She contested as MLA in the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election, but lost from Mandapeta constituency for Jai Samaikyandhra Party. 

(With inputs from ANI)

