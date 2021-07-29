Telugu actor Sumanth Kumar is all set to tie the knot with beau Pavithra

In the last few months, a slew of superstars from the entertainment business have married the love of their lives. Sumanth Kumar, a Telugu actor, is another name to add to the list.

Sumanth, the eldest grandson of actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, is rumoured to be marrying his long-time girlfriend Pavithra, and wedding bells are expected to ring shortly.

This will be the actor's second marriage; he was previously married to actress Keerthi Reddy, but the couple split. They tied the knot in 2004 and later split in 2006. While Keerthi married a US-based businessman and relocated to the United States. The two still remain good friends.

Sumanth and Pavithra's wedding card was discovered online and has since gone popular on social media platforms. The soon-to-be-married pair is claimed to have sent invites to only their closest friends and family members for their private wedding ceremony.

In terms of work, Sumanth's film ‘Anaganaga Oka Rowdy’ will be released shortly. The date was believed to be in the middle of 2021, but no official announcement has yet been made. Manu Yagnaa is the film's writer and director, and it is billed as an action thriller. Sumanth announced the completion of the film's shoot on his Instagram account in early May, along with a poster from the film.