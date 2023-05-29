Search icon
Telugu actor Sharwanand meets with car accident days before wedding, tweets health update; details inside

Telugu actor Sharwanand, who is set to tie the knot with Rakshita Reddy in June, met with a car accident on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Sharwanand with fiancée Rakshita Reddy

Telugu actor Sharwanand, whose latest release is Oke Oka Jeevitham, met with a car accident on Sunday, days before his upcoming wedding. However, he stated that he is "safe and sound" and called the accident "minor."

He took to Twitter and wrote: "There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident." The actor shared that there is nothing to "worry" about. "I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone," Sharwanand added.

Fans reacted with concern, wishing the actor a speedy recovery and asking him to take care. “Take care anna,” wrote one. “Good to hear brother,” tweeted another. Sharwanand is reportedly set to get married in the first week of June. Sharwanand is set to tie the knot with fiancée Rakshita Reddy next week. They were engaged in a Telugu ceremony in January this year. Many fans asked the actor to take special care given his wedding is round the corner.

According to a Filmibeat report, the car in which the actor was traveling along with a couple of others, met with an accident near the Film Nagar Junction in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. The actor's team told the portal that even though the car went out of control, none of them got hurt and 'all the occupants are safe and sound'. As per reports, there is some damage to the car though.

Sharwanand made his acting debut in 2004 with the film Aidho Tareekhu. He also acted in Prasthanam, Engeyum Eppodhum, Run Raja Run and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Express Raja, Sathamanam Bhavati and Mahanubhavudu.

On the work front, Sharwanand has teamed up with director Sriram Adittya for his upcoming yet-untitled project. The team recently completed a 40-day schedule in London.

(With IANS inputs)

Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty attend Baba Siddique's iftar party
Meet BLACKPINK's Lisa who began career at 13; now earns Rs 81 crore per year, is most-followed K-pop star on Instagram
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'
5 times Esha Gupta raised the temperature with her sizzling photos
