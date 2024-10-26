Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy was assaulted by a woman at the screening of Love Reddy. Video went viral

Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy was recently seen attending his film, Love Reddy’s screening, however, he met with a shocking incident. The actor was assaulted by a woman during the screening and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Here’s what happened

In Love Reddy, NT Ramaswamy plays a character who causes trouble in the relationship of the lead couple, played by Anjan Ramachendra and Sharvani Krishnaveni. While the film’s cast and crew were interacting with the audience after the screening, a woman rushed towards Ramaswamy and slapped the actor. She held him by the collar and expressed her displeasure about his character in the movie.

The incident was recorded on a camera and went viral on social media. The woman asked him why he chose to “trouble the lead couple” as the other actors reminded her that it was just a film. Shocked by the woman’s reaction inside the cinema hall, the film team is immediately seen trying to control the situation. One of the tweets also featured a video that showed Ramaswamy’s character’s violent nature. He was seen hitting himself with a stone in the video.

All about Love Reddy

Directed by Smaran Reddy, Love Reddy is a rural romantic drama. The film revolves around the lead character Narayana Reddy, who finds himself entangled in a web of emotions. NT Ramaswamy plays an important role in the movie. His character brings twists and turns in the life of the lead couple. It was released on October 18, 2024.

All About NT Ramaswamy

NT Ramaswamy has been a part of movies like Saara Vajra (2022), featuring Anu Prabhakar, Prajarajya, Deva, and Hejjaru, and has even worked in the popular Telugu television show Muddulakshmi.

