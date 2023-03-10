Telugu actor Naresh marries for fourth time at 60, ties the knot with Pavithra Lokesh; see wedding video

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh

Actor Naresh Babu, usually known as just Naresh, has tied the knot for the fourth time. The actor has married his longtime companion, actress Pavithra Lokesh in an intimate ceremony attended by family and friends. It is also the second marriage for Pavithra. The actor shared his wedding video on social media on Friday morning.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Naresh wrote in English, “Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us.” The video shows the couple sitting in the mandap with the priest reciting shlokas. A shot then shows Pavithra and Naresh performing wedding rituals as the other guests shower rice on them. The two then proceed to garland each other as it is in a traditional Hindu wedding while the guests applaud in the background.

The video then shows the couple doing the pheras around the fire as the music and visuals fade away. The video ends with the message: ‘a lifetime of peace and joy’.

Seeking your blessings for a life time of peace & joy in this new journey of us



ఒక పవిత్ర బంధం

రెండు మనసులు

మూడు ముళ్ళు

ఏడు అడుగులు



మీ ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటూ ఇట్లు

- మీ #PavitraNaresh pic.twitter.com/f26dgXXl6g March 10, 2023

Naresh has been married thrice before. His first marriage was to the daughter of senior dance master Srinu and the couple has a son named Naveen Vijaykrishna. Naresh later married Rekha Supriya, the granddaughter of famous poet and film lyricist Devulapalli Krishna Shastri. Around a decade ago, after ending things with his second wife, he married Ramya Raghupathi, who was 20 years younger to him. The couple has a son.

Ramya had raised objections to Naresh’s relationship with Pavithra in the past. The two were rumoured to be romantically involved several times in the past but they always denied before admitting it last year. On New Year’s Eve, Naresh shared a video with Pavithra confirming their relationship. Pavithra was married to Suchendra Prasad in 2007, but the two are separated now.